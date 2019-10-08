Sperry Outlet spruces up your shoes with extra 40% off all styles for fall

Sperry Outlet is offering an extra 40% off all styles with code EXTRA40 at checkout. Find deals on fall boots, sneakers, boat shoes, sandals and more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Newman Chukka Boots. This style is currently on sale for $46 and originally was priced at $85. These boots are a wonderful option for this fall and they will become a staple in your wardrobe. Best of all, they offer a memory foam cushioned insole that will help to promote comfort throughout the day. Head below the jump to find even more deals and you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!