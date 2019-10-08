Sun Joe’s 4-in-1 electric blower makes a 250MPH windstorm: $65 (Reg. $80+)

- Oct. 8th 2019 6:09 pm ET

BuyDig is offering the Sun Joe SBJ606E-GA-SJB 4-in-1 Electric Blower for $64.99 shipped. This is down from its near-$90 going rate at Amazon, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, SnowJoe direct is selling this blower for $60, however, with shipping, the price comes out to over $80. With fall in full swing, it’s time to clean up the yard. This blower does much more than your average wind maker. It can also act as a vacuum, mulcher, or gutter cleaner. You’ll also score a 250 MPH wind speed here, making sure that there’s not a single leave left unturned. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Get just a blower to save some cash. Sun Joe’s 6-Amp 155 MPH Electric Leaf Blower is just $17.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Sure, you’ll lose out on being able to mulch or vacuum up leaves. This is a great option for those with smaller areas or on a tighter budget, as it still creates wind speeds of up to 155 miles per hour, which is more than enough to clean up your yard.

Sun Joe 4-in-1 Electric Blower features:

  • 14-amp motor w/ up to 250 mph air flow
  • 6 Adjustable wind speeds
  • Easily convert from blower to vacuuming in seconds
  • Comes with standard 18-gal. collection bag
  • 16:1 reduction ratio:
  • extends reach up to 15 ft.

