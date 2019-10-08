Save $50 on TP-Link’s Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh System at $130, more from $10

Today only, Woot offers the TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $129.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically selling for $180, right now it’s marked down to $160 at Amazon. Today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $6 and saves you over 27% in total. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is as fully-featured as mesh Wi-Fi systems come these days. It blankets your home in over 5,500-square feet of dual-band 1,300Mb/s network speeds, touts enhanced multi-user connection technology, and more. Each of the three included routers also have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility for expanding your wired network as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,350 shoppers. More below from $10.

Other notable networking gear on sale:

TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh System features:

Immerse your entire home in seamless Wi-Fi with the Deco M5 AC1300 MU-MIMO Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System from TP-Link. This mesh networking Wi-Fi system is designed to provide enhanced Wi-Fi coverage of up to 5500 square feet. The Deco M5 Wi-Fi system can support a total of 9 units, making it possible to cover large areas while providing Wi-Fi to multiple users simultaneously.

