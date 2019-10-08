VUDU’s bundle sale has Mission: Impossible, Indiana Jones, The Godfather, more

VUDU recently launched its Bundle Extravaganza Sale. Our favorite is the Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection in 4K UHD at $39.99. For comparison, iTunes charges $70. This bundle includes all Mission: Impossible movies including the latest entry. Fallout has to be my favorite of them all, thanks to updated graphics, great acting, and a fantastic storyline. Plus, it’s compatible with Movies Anywhere, which is a huge bonus (more on that below). Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head after the break to see even more great VUDU deals or drop by the landing page to see it all.
Other titles on sale:
- Jason Bourne 1-5 4K: $22 (Reg. $40)
- Star Trek 3-Movie Collection 4K: $20 (Reg. $35+)
- The Godfather Trilogy: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Jack Ryan 5-Movie Collection 4K: $30 (Reg. $45)
- Star Trek 1-10: $30 (Reg. $70)
- Jack Reacher Double Feature 4K: $13 (Reg. $25+)
- …and more…
Don’t forget that Apple launched a Disney sale on iTunes today with many great deals from $10 and rentals starting at just $1. As always, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere for any of your digital online purchases. It takes your new movie license and makes it available on most other streaming providers.
Mission Impossible Fallout:
Experience non-stop action with the MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 6-movie collection, starring Tom Cruise as Agent Ethan Hunt.
