This Winix Air Purifier captures nearly 100% of pollutants for $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Winix AM90 WI-Fi Air Purifier for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $200 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. The WInix Air Purifier offers a number of notable features, including support for rooms up to 360-square feet in size. There’s also integrated Alexa compatibility, so you can fire this model up with just your voice. Designed to remove “99.97% of airborne pollutants; dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens as small as 0. 3 microns.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider this compact LEVOIT Air Purifier for around $70. It features a 3-in-1 filtration system which also grabs 99.97% of germs in the air. Ideal if you’re operating in a smaller space. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Winix AM90 WI-Fi Air Purifier features:

True HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of airborne pollutants; dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens as small as 0. 3 microns.

Plasma wave technology safely breaks apart odors, allergens, chemical vapors, and other pollutants at the molecular level. Wattage: 65W

AHAM verified room size of 360 sq. Ft. Suitable for medium and large rooms; kid’s bedrooms, family rooms and kitchens. CADR (Dust / Pollen / Smoke): 233 / 240 / 230

Wi-Fi Enabled – connect with the Winix Smart App to control and monitor your air quality. Never run out of replacement filters by enabling Amazon Dash Replenishment in the Winix Smart App.

