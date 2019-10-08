Stay warm this winter with a $10 personal desktop heater (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering 50% off Insignia’s personal desktop heaters. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Available in blue, black and grey, the regularly $40 Insignia Desktop Ceramic Heater is now down to just $9.99. Today’s deal is up to 50% off and is the lowest total we can find. Perfect for warding off the chill in the office this winter, these 600-watt heaters feature “quiet operation” and have an automatic safety feature that will shut the unit off if it gets tipped over. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

For $10, you will have hard time trying to find a comparable product for less, or even close for that matter. For comparison, the less powerful AmazonBasics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater goes for $7 more than today’s featured deal. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a decent blanket on Amazon for $10. One of the only options we can find is this CHEE RAY Super Soft Polar Fleece Blanket and it’s only $2 less than the Insignia space heater.

We also have some great deals running on smart plugs from GE and Wemo so you can turn your new space heater into a smartphone-controlled unit starting from $20 right here. And head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Insignia Desktop Ceramic Heater:

Ward off the chill in your office with this Insignia ceramic desktop heater, which automatically adjusts based on ambient temperature. This lightweight unit is easy to place, and quiet operation doesn’t disturb others. With safety in mind, this Insignia ceramic desktop heater shuts off automatically if it should happen to tip over.

