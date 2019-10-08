YI’s Smart Dash Cam records 1080p60 + has night vision for $39 (Reg. $50)

YI Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart 1080p60 Dash Camera at $38.99 shipped when you use the code MSY7QD4O at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate, is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in the past 12 months, and beats last month’s mention by $1. Sporting the capability of recording 1080p video at 60 frames per second, this dash camera will capture every moment of your drive. Plus, the G-Sensor locks footage from being deleted in the event of a large shock like a crash or accident. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab this 32GB microSD Card for just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It stores an infinite amount of recordings, thanks to the camera overwriting old footage to save space. Plus, the included adapter makes transferring the footage to your computer super simple.

YI Smart Dash Cam features:

Full coverage of three lanes. The powerful F1.8 aperture combined with an extremely powerful 3.0μm x 3.0μm image sensor guarantees excellent pictures even at night. Brings you up to date and has optimized detection algorithms. Drive safer thanks to lane departure warnings in real time.The camera’s emergency detection automatically records events when a collision is detected using G-sensor technology.

