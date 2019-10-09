Make stir fry the right way: AmazonBasics’ Cast Iron Wok $26.50 (All-time low)

- Oct. 9th 2019 1:51 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Wok Pan for $26.61 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is about 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this 14-inch wok is pre-seasoned and is ideal for making stir fry at home. It is made of “heavy-duty” cast iron, features a pair of loop side handles and is oven-safe up to 500-degrees so you can finish your meals off like a pro. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer is one of the more affordable woks out there, especially among those with solid reviews. Lodge’s highly-rated 9-inch wok sells for $25 Prime shipped, for comparison. However, if you can get away with a smaller sized option, this Starfrit Personal Wok Pan sells for just over $11 Prime shipped.

You can also let Presto’s Electric Food Slicer cut all your stir fry veggies up now that it’s down to $30. Or just skip on the wok and score Cuisinart’s toaster/air fryer hybrid for $137 (Reg. $200).

AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Wok:

  • 14-inch pre-seasoned cast-iron wok for making delicious stir-fries at home; also works well for baking, roasting, and more
  • Heavy-duty cast-iron construction for optimal heat retention and thorough, even heating
  • 2 loop side handles for a steady, secure hold when lifting or carrying, even when wearing thick oven mitts

AmazonBasics

