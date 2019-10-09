Add this AmazonBasics office stool to your desk setup for $81 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Office Stool with Adjustable Foot Rest in Beige for $81.17 shipped. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 19% discount and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This is also the second-best discount we’ve seen overall. Amazon’s in-house office stool is a great way to upgrade your desk setup thanks to an adjustable height design, black-bonded leather upholstery, and a foot rest. Dual-wheel casters are said to offer smooth maneuverability and it can elevate from 30 to 36.2-inches thanks to a gas spring lift. Over 635 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Should the foot rest, leather upholstery and premium build quality not interest you, consider saving more with the AmazonBasics Low-Back Computer Chair at $46. This option saves you an extra 44% compared to the lead deal, but trades the more stylish appearance for an average design. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,700 customers.

AmazonBasics Office Stool features:

Drafting stool with black bonded leather upholstery

250-pound weight capacity; adjustable seat height

360-degree swivel; chrome arched base with heavy-duty, dual-wheel casters

Supportive back cushion measures 16.5 by 10.2 inches

