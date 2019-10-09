Animal onesies for the whole family now starting from $17 at Amazon (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Emolly Fashion (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 30% off its animal onesies for kids and adults. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. While it’s hard to go wrong at these prices, one standout is the Emolly Fashion Kids Animal Monkey Pajama Onesie for $18.20 in multiple sizes. Regularly $26 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Made of “ultra plush material”, it features side pockets and buttons to make it easy to get in and out of it. This particular version is for kids but you’ll find a series of adult options in today’s sale that might even work as a Halloween costume. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re looking for proper costumes, consider the Amazon Halloween Store. It is chock full of everything you’ll need to celebrate the year’s most spooky holiday. The boys and girls costumes start at just $10 Prime shipped with a series of accessories and the like for even less.

However, Target just launched a whole series of new arrivals including Halloween costumes from just $5. Be sure to browse through those right here and then check out Nordstrom’s fall home decor lineup for ideas from $30.

Emolly Fashion Kids Animal Monkey Pajama Onesie:

We’re so confident you will love our onesies that we offer a lifetime guarantee! If you don’t love the onesie, or the material doesn’t hold up for any reason, simple contact us for a refund. You can feel the ultra plush material when you wear this onesie so you can be comfortable, warm and cozy while wearing it either to sleep, hang out or at a party!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!