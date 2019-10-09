Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Reebok Mid-Season Sale, Rockport, Breville grinder, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Merrell gets you hiking with up to 30% off select styles of shoes from $40
- Reebok kicks up your workouts with extra 50% off sale items from $32
- Backcountry offers up to 55% off gear, today only: Spy, Arc’teryx, more
- Steep and Cheap is offering up to 70% off select Marmot jackets, more
- Macy’s is offering the Nike Dry Woven Training Jacket for $33 (Reg. $65)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Rockport’s Columbus Day Sale offers 30% off sitwide: boots, dress shoes, more
- Lands’ End gears up for cold weather with 40% off outerwear, flannels, more
- Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, and more up to 70% off during Macy’s Columbus Day Sale
- J.Crew’s Go Big Sale offers 40% off your purchase and extra 50% off clearance
- Gap Factory All Things Fall Sale offers 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off with code LEAVES
Home Goods and more |
- Outfit the kitchen with a Waste King Garbage Disposal from $50 today (30% off)
- Let Presto’s Electric Food Slicer prepare dinner next time: $30 (Reg. $48+)
- Make stir fry the right way: AmazonBasics’ Cast Iron Wok $26.50 (All-time low)
- Prep your beans like a pro, Breville Smart Coffee Grinder now $160 (Reg. $200)
- This portable tire inflator has a built-in pressure gauge at $21.50 (Reg. $40)
