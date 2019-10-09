Canon’s robust AiO AirPrint Laser Printer is $125 at Amazon (Reg. $175)

Amazon offers the Canon imageCLASS MF264dw AirPrint All-in-One Wireless Laser Printer for $124.99 shipped. Also at Office Depot. Regularly $175, today’s deal $25 less than our previous mention and right at the historic Amazon all-time low price. This is a full-featured laser printer with scan, copy, and print functionality. Add in AirPrint alongside Google Cloud Print, and you’ll be able to recreate documents wirelessly from a variety of devices. Includes a built-in LCD display so you can easily manage settings and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Drop the all-in-one capabilities for Canon’s AirPrint inkjet at $80 less. You’ll miss out on the copying, scanning, and other functions but this is still a capable machine with all of the wireless features needed for printing wherever you are. Over 55% of Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star rating.

Canon imageCLASS Laser Printer features:

  • Print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, with your first Print in your hands in approximately 5 seconds
  • Supports mobile solutions, including apple Air Print, Canon Print business, Mopria Print service, and Google cloud Print. Connect mobile devices without a router using Wi Fi Direct connection
  • 5 Line, black and white LCD for easy navigation
  • Paper capacity allows for 250 sheets in the standard cassette and 1 sheet in the multipurpose tray
  • Multi function capability allows you to Print, scan, copy with ease

