Don’t pay the Philips Hue tax, this RGB strip is Alexa/Assistant-ready at $25

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon it offering its DreamColor 16.4-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $24.79 Prime shipped when the code 833OL854 is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and beats our last mention by over $1, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. Sporting compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll enjoy easy voice control with this light strip. Plus, it offers a feature to sync with music, making your parties that much better. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Step down in size to save some cash. Govee has a 6.5-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip for $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it’s not the 16.4-foot length that today’s lead deal is, this would be a great option for smaller areas like a nightstand, endtable, or even entertainment center.

If you’re looking for other great RGB smart lighting options for your home, this handy guide easily shows you how to achieve the Philips Hue look for far less. Also, be sure to swing by our Smart Home guide for more great deals and plenty of sales and how-tos to get the most out of your devices.

DreamColor Smart RGB LED Strip features:

The light strip shows a rainbow-like/dreamcolor effect, providing an amazing visual experience for you

Works with Alexa/Google Home

App and Wi-Fi connection ensures wireless control without distance limit

With a high-sensitive mic, the strip light syncs with music and ambient sound

