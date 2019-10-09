Merrell gets you hiking with up to 30% off select styles of shoes from $40

Merrell Hiking Sale offers up to 30% off select styles of shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Chameleon 7 Stretch Shoes are on sale for $104, which is down from its original rate of $130. These shoes are very lightweight and have a breathable mesh lining for added comfort. They also have a stretch collar that makes it easy to take on and off. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Siren Edge Q2 Shoes are very similar and on sale for $72. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chameleon 7 Stretch Shoes $104 (Orig. $130)
- Accentor 2 Mid Ventilator $85 (Orig. $100)
- Chameleon 7 Knit Mid $110 (Orig. $180)
- Choprock Strap Sandal $70 (Orig. $100)
- Yokota 2 E-Mesh Sneaker $90 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Siren Edge Q2 Shoes $72 (Orig. $90)
- MQM Flex Hiking Shoes $88 (Orig. $110)
- Siren 3 Ventilator Shoes $75 (Orig. $100)
- Choprock Hiking Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- Hydro Moc Shoes $40 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
