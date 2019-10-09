This metallic black 7-speed blender is yours for $20 shipped today (Reg. $40+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 7-Speed Blender in metallic black for $19.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive blender is regularly as much as $80, but we have seen it sold for closer to $40 or so in the past. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked and the current lowest we can find. Whether you’re crushing ice for smoothies and pureeing veggies for dinner, this affordable 7-speed blender can handle it. Features include a 50-oz. blending jar, a 1HP motor and stainless steel blades. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $20, most blender options aren’t necessarily ready for your dinner preparations the way today’s featured deal is. However, if you don’t need much more than your average personal-sized smoothie maker, consider something like this $15 Hamilton Beach option. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 8,700 Amazon customers and features a tiny footprint that is easily storable in between uses.

Bella Pro Series 7-Speed Blender:

Make smoothies, sauces and protein shakes with this seven-speed Bella Pro Series blender. Four preprogrammed functions and three manual options simplify blending fruits, pureeing vegetables and crushing ice, while the 50-oz. jar handles larger batches. This Bella Pro Series blender has a 1 HP motor for crushing frozen foods and other hard items.

