Amazon’s #1 best-selling letter opener falls to a new low of $3 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the OpenX Dual Blade Universal Package Opener for $3.07 Prime shipped. This is down 70% from its going rate of around $10 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re always tearing letters open, it’s time to change that. This blade easily opens letters, packages, and everything in between. The package opening blade is built to retract so there’s no risk of being cut by it, while the letter-centered one is well-protected for your safety. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Nomad Base Station

For blade-based letter openers, this is among the best pricing we’ve ever seen. To save some more cash, opt for a universal letter opener at $1 Prime shipped. That’s right, just $1 will let you open letters far easier than using just your finger. Keep in mind, however, that there’s no actual blade here, so it won’t be great for opening anything outside of paper letters.

OpenX Dual Blade Package Opener features:

Univeral Dual Blade Package Opener

The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Retractable Blade Pierces Plastic. Slide Blade safely keeps hand away from plastic while opening

Safely and quickly slides through plastic strapping, opens cartons, tape and shrink film

Great on pill containers, the plastic around water bottles, boxes, pet food bags and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!