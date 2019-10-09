Don’t let tiny screws throw you off your game, ORIA’s 60-in-1 kit is only $11

Amazon is offering the ORIA 60-in-1 Screwdriver Set for $11.19 Prime shipped when coupon code WMDPHLLW has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we have tracked. Having owned a similar set for several years now, I’ll happily replace mine whenever the need arises. It’s proven to be extremely useful for not only fixing electronics, but also for several other types of projects over the years. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to pick up JerryRigEverything’s Metal Pry Tool. At just $5, this tool is worth every penny. It’s made to fit into tight spaces and help you easily remove screens, batteries, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 115 reviewers.

ORIA 60-in-1 Screwdriver Set features:

60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

