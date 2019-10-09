This portable tire inflator has a built-in pressure gauge at $21.50 (Reg. $40)

AutleadDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V Portable Air Compressor/Tire Inflator for $21.76 Prime shipped when the code EVVY3ZH8 is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering the ability to air up your car’s tire in the case of a flat, this portable compressor also can add extra air to a basketball and more thanks to the included adapters. Plus, the built-in pressure gauge makes sure you never over-inflate. Rated 4.1/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.
Nomad Base Station
Now, if you’re like me, then you’ll likely want to double-check that the pressure gauge is accurate. Keep this spare manual measuring tool in your car’s door for just $7 Prime shipped. It’ll not only act as a way to double-check your new inflator but also gives you the ability to easily check the air pressure without having to plug anything in.
Autlead Portable Air Compressor features:
- This compact yet powerful tire inflator is featured with direct drive motor, to keep the impressive inflating rate of 40L/min even at high tire pressure
- It will stop automatically once reaching the preset value, 1PSI more is added to compensate for the losing air while disconnecting air tube, QUICK RELEASE CHUCK can improve efficiency
- The solid outer casing, steel air cylinder, and nylon woven air hose ensure superior durability and long serves time.
- 10ft power cord and 3.28ft air hose are long enough for 4 tires of a car
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!