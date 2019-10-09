This portable tire inflator has a built-in pressure gauge at $21.50 (Reg. $40)

AutleadDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V Portable Air Compressor/Tire Inflator for $21.76 Prime shipped when the code EVVY3ZH8 is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering the ability to air up your car’s tire in the case of a flat, this portable compressor also can add extra air to a basketball and more thanks to the included adapters. Plus, the built-in pressure gauge makes sure you never over-inflate. Rated 4.1/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re like me, then you’ll likely want to double-check that the pressure gauge is accurate. Keep this spare manual measuring tool in your car’s door for just $7 Prime shipped. It’ll not only act as a way to double-check your new inflator but also gives you the ability to easily check the air pressure without having to plug anything in.

Autlead Portable Air Compressor features:

This compact yet powerful tire inflator is featured with direct drive motor, to keep the impressive inflating rate of 40L/min even at high tire pressure

It will stop automatically once reaching the preset value, 1PSI more is added to compensate for the losing air while disconnecting air tube, QUICK RELEASE CHUCK can improve efficiency

The solid outer casing, steel air cylinder, and nylon woven air hose ensure superior durability and long serves time.

10ft power cord and 3.28ft air hose are long enough for 4 tires of a car

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!