Let Presto’s Electric Food Slicer prepare dinner next time: $30 (Reg. $48+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Presto Professional SaladShooter Electric Food Slicer in white for $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. While the white model is regularly closer to $75, the black version can be had for around $48 at Amazon. Today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Along with the included interchangeable cones (regular slices, thick slices, ripple cuts, and shreds), this electric slicer will make short work of meal preparations. Nuts, veggies, cheeses, chocolate, you name it, this thing will dice it up for you. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, today’s price on the electric slicer is as much as some brands charge for a manual option. But if you don’t mind slicing all those veggies up by hand, consider this Adjust-A-Slice Mandoline from Perpworks. At just $13 Prime shipped you’ll save more than 50% over today’s lead deal and still get an adjustable thickness on every slice.

Our Home Goods Guide is filling up quickly with notable deals today. Blenders, cookers, coffee makers, lighting, tools, and more are all on tap today.

Presto Pro SaladShooter Electric Food Slicer:

Professional SaladShooter Electric Food Slicer Marketing Information: Slice or shred vegetables, fruits, cheese, nuts and more for great salads, soups, pizzas, tacos, and desserts. Just point and shoot ingredients precisely where they are needed. This professional-sized slicer/shredder offers added power and capacity. The big food chamber holds whole potatoes, zucchini and more.

