Prep your beans like a pro, Breville Smart Coffee Grinder now $160 (Reg. $200)

Best Buy is now offering the Breville Smart Grinder Pro 12-Cup Coffee Grinder for $159.99 shipped. Simply apply code SAVEONSMALLSNOW at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $200, this model currently fetches $194 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $165 in years. Today’s deal is matching the previous deal price and is the best we can find. This conical burr grinder will certainly take your morning coffee routine up a notch. With over 60 preset grinding programs, it will provide exactly the right kind of grind for all your favorite beverages. It will also automatically store the results in a 16-ounce airtight container if you want. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now clearly, today’s featured deal is only for those home coffee consumers that take their brew quite seriously. But you can still get freshly ground beans for much less than $160. The Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill looks nearly as nice on the countertop and fetches just over $36 shipped. But you can probably get away with the KRUPS F203 Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder for under $19 Prime shipped as well. It has a much smaller capacity but it also carries a 4+ star rating from over 16,000 Amazon customers and comes in at a fraction of the price.

While anyone buying a $160 coffee grinder probably already has a coffee maker worth more than $40, today’s deal on the dark steel Calphalon brewer is worth a look for the rest of us.

Breville Smart Grinder Pro

Process coffee quickly with this Breville Smart Grinder Pro conical burr grinder. Sixty programmable settings let you get the right size and texture for espresso, French press or a controlled pour-over process. This Breville Smart Grinder Pro conical burr grinder dispenses ground coffee into an airtight container or portafilter for convenient storage and use.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!