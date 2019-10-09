Save 23% on Seagate’s Backup Hub USB 3.0 Hard Drive: 10TB for $200 or 6TB $100

Amazon is currently offering the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $199.99 shipped. Usually fetching $260, today’s offer saves you 23%, is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Centered around USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re looking at 160MB/s transfer speeds. This drive is a notable option for Time Machine backups, or just adding some additional storage to your desktop. Plus, if you’re opting for the latter, there’s a dual USB 3.0 port hub for expanding your computer’s I/O. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers. Head below for more deals from $100.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the 6TB version of Seagate’s Backup Plus Hub Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Typically selling for over $130, that’s good for a 23% discount and matches the all-time, which we’ve only seen twice before. For comparison, most other 6TB USB hard drives at Amazon sell for $120 or so, but lack the added hub functionality.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub Hard Drive features:

Get solid USB storage and 10TB capacity in an external desktop hard drive for Mac and Windows. Featuring dual front facing, high speed USB 3.0 ports, Backup Plus Hub makes it easy to charge mobile devices and transfer files from cameras, USB keys, and more. Even charge USB game controllers!

