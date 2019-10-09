Spotify Premium goes free with 90-day trial, perfect for Teslas with V10 software

Spotify is offering a three-month Premium membership for FREE. You’d typically pay $10 per month for this service, delivering $30 worth of value. You typically only get 30 days free and we’ve previously mentioned two-month trials in 2019. Spotify Premium delivers access to unlimited ad-free music and podcasts on a wide-range of devices. You can even leverage Siri to control playback on HomePod and various other speakers now. Hit this landing page to learn more about today’s offer. Just be sure to cancel prior to 90-days or you’ll automatically renew at the regular rate.

Are you a Tesla driver? You may of heard that the latest software, V10, now offers support for Spotify. Using today’s offer is a great way to bring Spotify Premium to your ride free for 90-days before you have to pay the full $10 regular charge. Tesla requires a Premium account to leverage the streaming service, so this is certainly the best way to access your tunes on the road…and it sure beats SLACKR radio in every way.

More on Spotify Premium:

Spotify Premium is the world’s most popular audio service. Listen to unlimited, ad-free music and podcasts on any device, for one low monthly price. We make it easy to play music you love and discover something new with recommendations just for you. Our world-renowned playlists help you keep up with the latest releases and explore your favorite genres.

