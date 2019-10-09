Star Wars’ highly-detailed lightsabers are on sale from $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Star Wars The Black Series Mace Windu Lightsaber for $99.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. Also at Target. As a comparison, it originally sold for $175 but typically is listed between $125 and $150 these days. This is just the second time we’ve tracked it below $100. Bring your Star Wars adventures to real life with this Mace Windu lightstaber from Episode 3. It features a “detailed and authentic” design with real metal accents and an included display stand. While you won’t find the cheesy sounds often heard on more kid-focused lightsabers, there’s no denying that the attention to detail here is top-notch. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Those on-board with the Sith will want to grab Darth Maul’s version for $117.99 at Target. It’s also available via Amazon but currently out of stock, although you can lock-in the price there. This model brings that same level of detail to the Sith Lord’s lightsaber with red coloring. You’ll still get a stand and all the accessories bundled with the Mace Windu version above.

If you’re looking to spend a bit less, go with the Luke Skywalker version for $20. This model ditches the metal build and includes those classic lights and sounds I mentioned above. It may be a more ideal buy for the kids, anyways.

Star Wars The Black Series Lightsaber features:

Epitomize the power of the Force with the Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the Jedi Master Mace Windu’s Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. A true-to-story replica of Mace Windu’s iconic purple Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this authentically-designed Lightsaber is complemented by a real metal hilt and a clear display stand for ultimate collectability.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!