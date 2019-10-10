Add Tile’s Mate tracker with replaceable battery to your keys at $16 (36% off)

Amazon currently offers the Tile Mate Item Finder with Replaceable Battery for $16.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer saves you 36%, beats our previous mention by $4 and is a new 2019 low at Amazon. Sporting a waterproof design and 300-foot range, Tile’s 2018 edition of the Mate tracker features a replaceable CR1632 battery. That means you’ll be able to extend its life well into the future. This style is particularly helpful for hunting down lost keys, but you can add it to just about anything. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Want to pocket even more savings? Ditch the replaceable battery in favor of Tile’s previous tracker at under $15. For $1 extra, the longevity of the lead deal is hard to pass up on. But if you’re just looking for something to get a taste of Apple’s upcoming item finder, then it’s a notable alternative.

Don’t forget that right now you can bundle Tile’s all-new Sticker item finders with an Echo Dot from $60 ($40 off).

Tile Mate features:

The world’s best-selling Bluetooth tracker, the NEW Tile Mate attaches to keys, purses or anything else you couldn’t live without. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop so you can always find your things. Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

