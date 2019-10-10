Just $5 gets you 50 of these AmazonBasics reusable cable ties (Save 37%)

Amazon is currently offering a 50-pack of its AmazonBasics 8-inch Reusable Cable Zip Ties for $5.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $8, today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon low and is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. With as often as reusable cable ties come in handy for me, they’re arguably one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. Taking advantage of today’s deal scores you 50 of them, meaning you’ll have plenty to go around for organizing your everyday carry, tidying up the mess of cables behind a desk, and more. Plus, the velcro-like design means each tie can be reused near-indefinitely. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

At just $5, today’s deal is going to be hard to beat. Regardless of if you opt for standard zip ties or reusable cable organizers, there’s not much below this offer at Amazon. And even when an alternative does enter for less than the lead deal, like with this 20-pack of six-inch ties, for literal pennies extra you can get 60% more of them by going with Amazon’s in-house options.

AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties features:

Reusable cable ties for cord organization

Use to bundle wires, cords, and cables for electronics, computers and more

Hook and pile construction makes it easy to fasten and remove ties

Slotted head for hanging from a hook, attaching to cord securely, or creating a zip-tie

Cut to customize length or fasten together to create a longer cable tie

