This kit adds a backup camera to your rear view mirror for $91.50 (Save 35%)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $91.65 shipped when coupon code 4WCPQJCD has been applied during checkout. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I’m one of the lucky ones that owns a car with a built-in backup camera. That being said, I’d happily add one if the factory-installed model fails. It’s proven extremely useful when parallel parking, backing out of a space, and more. This unit touts a simple installation, with only three steps required. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to pick up Crosstour’s 1080p Dash Cam at $27 when clipping the on-page coupon. Its sensor features a 170-degree wide-angle view that’s able to easily record a copy of whatever happens on the road. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Auto-Vox Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

T1400U features a wireless design which makes it easy for DIY installation. The image signal on the rear view mirror camera is transmitted wirelessly. You don’t have to run a video cable below your vehicle. It throws away the traditional complicated cable routing.1. Attach the mirror and plug the car charger. 2. Connect red wire of the transmitter to reverse light(+) and black wire to any metal ground screw. 3. Install backup camera to the wireless transmitter.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!