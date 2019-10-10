Bella’s Ceramic Griddle helps cook the perfect breakfast: $15 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy has the Bella Ceramic Griddle in Black (BLA14447) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $30 at Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as 50% off, is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. You can expect to pay close to $36 at Amazon for a similar model. Ideal for cooking breakfast, it will also handle quesadillas, grilled cheese and more with no problems. It features a 10.5 by 20-inch cooking surface, a temperature-control probe, non-slip feet, and a nonstick ceramic coating. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is easily one of the most affordable options out there. Most simple griddle pans go for $15 or more at Amazon. But it might be a smart idea to ensure you have a spatula on hand that won’t scratch the flat top. The GIR: Get It Right Premium Spatula Turner is a popular option with silicone build and a $12 Prime shipped price tag.

Be sure to browse through today’s Woot home essentials sale with deals on a wide range of products for around the house and kitchen from $8. Our Home Goods Guide is also filled with discounted options as well.

Bella Ceramic Griddle:

Bella Ceramic Griddle: Featuring a 10.5″ x 20″ surface, this griddle allows you to easily prepare breakfast, lunch or dinner for your family. A temperature-control probe offers simple adjustments, while the nonstick ceramic coating makes cleanup a breeze. Prepare pancakes, quesadillas, grilled cheese and bacon on this 10.5″ x 20″ griddle.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!