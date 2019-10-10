Adorama is offering the Bushnell 8×42 Legend Ultra HD Series Water Proof Roof Prism Binocular for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to as much as $230, Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at $140. Today’s deal is $35 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Be prepared for your fall outdoor adventures with 8x magnification and a 42mm objective lens setup. Other features include twist-up eyecups, a locking diopter ring, a rain guard, anti-reflective coating and more. This set also comes along with a strap case, belt loop, a harness strap and a cleaning cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could also save even more by opting for the Bushnell Trophy Binocular at under $79 shipped on Amazon. They feature the same 8x magnification but with a smaller 32mm lens and a slightly less robust build. But for causal sightseeing and the like, they will work just fine.

Another particularly notable deal for your outdoor adventures is Coleman’s 50-Qt. Xtreme Cooler which is down to $30 (Reg. up to $50).

Bushnell 8×42 Legend Ultra HD Prism Binocular:

Designed for hunters by a company full of hunters, Bushnell’s 8×42 Legend HD Binocular proves once again that Bushnell is never a company to sit upon their laurels. The Legends have long been regarded as a great hunter or birder’s value. Bushnell has been able to greatly increase the field of view with just a tiny decrease in eye relief and that extra field surrounds your peripheral vision within the binocular.

