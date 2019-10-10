Chemical Guys Rubber Pet Hair Removal Brush now under $4 (50% off), more

Amazon is offering the Chemical Guys Professional Rubber Pet Hair Removal Brush for $3.88 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $8 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low, more than 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Regularly $15, it is currently on sale for $8 direct. This brush features an 8-inch head with 100% natural rubber and is designed to remove “hair, lint and dust from pets, clothing, upholstery, carpets, and rugs.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

At under $4, it’s not easy to find a comparable brush for less. But if you’re looking for something specifically designed for your pets, the FURminator Firm Grooming Slicker Brush does start at slightly less and carries solid ratings as well. The small model goes for $3.12 while the larger option is yours for $3.30. Not a huge price difference here over today’s lead deal, but FURminator is a well-known brand in the space and certainly worth a closer look.

Speaking of pet deals, Amazon is now offering $10 off orders of $40 or more on a selection of pet products. You’ll find everything legible for the sale right here including cat/dog food, treats and toys.

Chemical Guys Pro Rubber Pet Hair Removal Brush:

  • Chemical Guys pet hair removal brush
  • 8 inch long head
  • Safe for all surfaces including leather will not starch off scuff
  • Ideal for removing hair, lint and dust from pets, clothing, upholstery, carpets, and rugs
  • 100 percent natural rubber is durable, excellent memory

