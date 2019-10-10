Refresh your electric shaver from $16 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wuhu Jimi (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 20% or more off a selection of men’s electric shavers. The Flyco Cordless Electric Rotary Shaver for Men is now down to $15.99. Regularly $20 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Features include 3 floating shaving heads, a back-mounted pop-up trimmer, IPX7 waterproof rating for wet and dry shaves, plus a 45-minute runtime. It might not carry one of those brand names you’re used to, but at this price it is certainly worth consideration. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.
The rest of today’s men’s razor deals are found right here. There are a few other options starting from just $23 Prime shipped. All of which carry 4+ star ratings and are at the best prices we can find.
But if you’re looking for something even more affordable, going manual might be your only option. Gillette’s Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor Handle with a pair of extra blades is just $12.99. And it will drop down to just $10 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers.
Flyco Cordless Electric Rotary Shaver:
We offer 24-month manufacturer’s warranty for this high quality mens electric shaver. Contact our experienced customer service team on Amazon. Flyco US361 men’s rotary electric shavers are equipped with 3 floating shaving heads that are made from high quality material. Powerful motor and specially designed double track blades ensure close and quick shave.
