Anker’s eufy Smart Scale slimmed down its price to $29 (Reg. $45)

EufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Scale with Bluetooth for $28.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low, beating our previous mention by $5. Anker’s eufy sub-brand delivers some solid value thanks to compatibility with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Tracks 12 different measurements, including weight, body fat, bone mass, BMI and more. Great for tracking weight and staying on track as we head into the colder parts of the year. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 850 reviewers.

Ditch the smart functionality and save 40% with this alternative at $15. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400 pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time. While you’ll miss out on the iPhone and Android compatibility here, it’s tough to beat this price on a rather attractive scale.

Eufy Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

