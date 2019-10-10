Score Gilden’s Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt at just $7 for fall weather

Amazon is offering the Gildan Men’s Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in several color options for $6.93 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $12, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Just in time for the fall weather, this sweatshirt can easily be layered and will be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. It features a cotton/polyester material for added softness and it’s machine washable. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews from happy Amazon customers.
However, if you’re looking for something a little lighter Gilden also has its Ultra Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt from just $6.19. This shirt features a roomy fit for extra comfort and is a great style to wear under vests and jackets with less bulk. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Also, be sure to check out the Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt that also dropped to $6.99 on Amazon. This sweatshirt is very similar to the style listed above and comes in several color options too.
Gildan’s Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt features:
- The 8.0 oz. per sq. yd. preshrunk cotton/polyester blend fabric stays comfortable, with less pilling.
- It’s machine washable, so caring for it feels as laid-back as wearing it.
- Rib cuffs and waistband with spandex for stretch
- Double needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband and cuffs for durability
