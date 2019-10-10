Greenworks’ 40V electric mower is perfect for next spring: $300 (Reg. $350+)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower for $299.99 shipped. This is down from its $350 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked since April, outside of a drop to $215 for one day in late August. Though the mowing season is almost behind us, it’s never too early to start planning for next year. With this mower, you’ll get two batteries which is more than enough for most yards. Plus, the 20-inch cutting surface makes it easy to mow the yard extra fast. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, grab the Greenworks 13-Inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer. It works with your mower’s batteries, meaning you won’t have to buy anything extra. Plus, trimmers like this are super useful for getting into places that your mower can’t.

Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower features:

G-max 40 Volts Li-Ion battery system powers multiple tools for complete yard work system–includes one 4 Ampere hour battery and one 2 Ampere hour battery and charger , Voltage – 40 Volts

20-inch cutting deck offers a great balance of maneuverability and cutting capacity making it ideal for mid-sized areas. Front Wheels: 7 Inch, Rear Wheels :10 Inch

Innovative smart cut technology adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass

Dual blades offer better cut quality, superior mulching and bagging capabilities; 5 position single lever height adjuster allows for a cutting height range of 1-3/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches

Kindly review the user manual under technical specification for troubleshooting steps and set up instructions

