H&M’s Fall Sale offers up to 70% off select styles with prices starting at $6

H&M has kicked off its Fall Sale with up to 70% off just-added styles from just $6. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on denim, outerwear, sweaters and more to update your wardrobe. Receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Fall is a wonderful time for refreshing your denim and the men’s Slim Straight Jeans are a classic. They’re currently marked down to just $14 and originally were priced at $35. Its slim appearance is very on-trend and modern for this fall. These jeans are available in six versatile wash options too and you may need them all. Find the rest of our top picks from H&M below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cable-Knit Sweater is a must-have for just $35. To compare, this sweater was originally priced at $50. This style features an oversized fit that will look great paired with leggings or jeans alike.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!