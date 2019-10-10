Home essentials from $8 Prime shipped: Brita, cookware, more (Up to 60% off)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on a series of home essentials starting from $8. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. One standout from the bunch is the Brita Soho Black Pitcher Water Filtration System for $13.99. Regularly up to $30 or more on Amazon where it has never dropped below $15, today’s deal is the best we can find. This 5-cup filtered water pitcher removes up to 98% of lead and other harmful materials. The BPA-free design features a locking lid so it doesn’t slip off while pouring and an electronic filter notification system so you know when to replace it. While reviews are somewhat thin on this model, Brita filtered water pitchers generally receive solid ratings on Amazon. Head below for more deals and details.

You’re going to have replace the filter in your new Brita at some point down the line, so it might be a good idea to stock up now so you don’t get stuck without one. The long lasting model sells for under $10.50 (when opting for Subscribe & Save) or you can get a 2-pack of standard filters for around $11 Prime shipped.

You’ll find the rest of today’s discounted home essentials at Woot right here. That includes cookware sets, ice molds, hand mixers, glassware and more starting from $8 Prime shipped. You’ll also want to visit our Home Goods Guide for even more options.

Brita Soho Black Pitcher Water Filtration System:

Filter water as you pour with a Brita Soho Filtration Pitcher. The advanced filter design lets you quickly change your filter without any of the black flecks. Compact design with locking lid offers spill-free pouring and holds five 8 oz. glasses of water. Easily filter and enjoy great-tasting water at home or the dorm with the Brita Soho 5-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher

