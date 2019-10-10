iClever’s Bluetooth Keyboard works with Mac, iPad, much more at $21 (Reg. $30)

Thousandshores Inc (98% positive all-time feedback from 240,000+) via Amazon offers the iClever Bluetooth Keyboard for $20.99 Prime shipped when code 4SGL2GHM has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with just about every device under the sun, this keyboard works with Macs, iOS devices, smart TVs, and even the Raspberry Pi 4. It features up to 70-hours of battery life per charge and can easily switch between three connected devices. Plus, an aluminum alloy casing and ABS keycaps offer a robust design. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the multiple device support and more premium build quality in favor of the Arteck Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $14 at Amazon. This option won’t be nearly as well-made as the lead deal and relies on AAA batteries, but it’s certainly a more budget-friendly option to consider. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

iClever Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Typing is more important than ever in today’s technology-dependent working environment. Stay ahead of the curve with this wireless multi-device Bluetooth keyboard! Connect it to your phone, laptop, and more to take control of your job’s digital demands. One keyboard is all you need! The iClever Bluetooth Keyboard is compatible with any and every Bluetooth-enabled device.

