Inovelli’s official Amazon storefront offers its Red Series Z-Wave Plus Energy Monitoring 3-Way Light Switch for $29.97 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This in-wall smart switch is compatible with a wide variety of smart home systems thanks to featuring Z-Wave capabilities. Built-in energy monitoring offers insight into your home’s power usage. You’ll be able to configure scene control, and there’s also a built-in LED for displaying alerts such as if the garage is left open. Lastly, there’s no neutral wire required here to install. Over 460 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $25.

Also on sale today, Inovelli’s Amazon store has its Black Series Z-Wave Plus Light Switch for $24.97 Prime shipped. Normally $33, today’s offer is 25% off as well, and has also dropped to a new all-time low. This model ditches the built-in power monitoring features, but still touts Z-Wave control, an LED signal indicator, and more.

Looking for dimmable in-wall switch? GE’s Z-Wave model is down to $34 right now. Or for an outdoor-ready smart plug, GE’s Enbrighten series is on sale for $32. For more tips on retrofitting your smart home with Z-Wave technology, be sure to checkout our hands-on with the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more.

Inovelli Z-Wave Light Switch features:

Inovelli’s new on/off switch is packed with features and designed with your house in mind. From a hardware side we’ve upgraded our Z-Wave module for better distance and added in one of our favorite features: power monitoring. The switch can be used in any 3-Way or 4-Way setting and allows you to use either an auxiliary switch, or your existing dumb switch. From a firmware side, this switch has it all. Scene control, notifications (flashes if your garage door is left open) and can be configured on any HUB.

