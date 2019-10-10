Plan ahead and save: Intex’s 12-ft. Pool is down to $70 shipped (35% off)

Walmart is offering the Intex 12-ft. by 30-in. Metal Frame Pool (28211EH) for $69.99 shipped. That’s $38 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is the lowest price we’ve tracked outside of limited YMMV deals. At such an affordable price, this is a solid buy for next summer. Buying outside of season may not be as exciting, but the steep discount should make up for that. In addition to the pool itself, buyers will also get a pump that circulates 530-gallons per hour. Rated 4/5 stars.

Boost water temperature when using some of today’s savings on this $27 solar cover. It’s made by Intex with 12-foot swimming pools in mind. In addition to helping heat your pool, it reduces evaporation by 95% and is sure curb the amount of bugs and leaves that fall into it.

An easy way to increase fun in the pool is to grab a float. Check out our helpful guide to find the best pool floats to pair with today’s purchase. Top picks start at just $13.

Intex 12-ft. by 30-in. Metal Frame Pool features:

Enjoy a cool dip during the summer with the Intex 12′ x 30” Metal Frame Above-Ground Swimming Pool. It comes with a 110-120-volt cartridge filter pump and has a pump flow rate of 530 gallons per hour. The Intex above-ground swimming pool features Hydro Aeration Technology that provides improved water surface circulation and filtration, increasing the water clarity and the negative ions at the water surface. The super-tough laminated sidewalls are designed to be triple strong for added durability and longevity. This metal frame swimming pool also includes a convenient drain plug that easily connects to a garden hose so water can be drained away from the pool. The Intex 12′ x 30” Metal Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool with Filter Pump makes a fun, family pool that the kids can enjoy all summer long.

