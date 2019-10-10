Joe’s New Balance Weekend Sale offers select styles from $35 + free shipping

Joe’s New Balance Holiday Weekend Sale offers select shoes for men and women as low as $35. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders, which is usually only on purchases of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Fresh Foam Cruz SockFit Shoes that are on sale for $40. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $100. I love the versatility of this style that you can workout in, wear to casual events, or run errands with. It also has a sock-like fit for added comfort and support throughout the day. Find the rest of the deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide to see even more sales going on today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Under Armour Outlet Fall Refresh Event that’s offering 25% off go-to gear.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!