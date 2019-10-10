Jos. A. Bank’s Columbus Day Sale takes up to 60% off outerwear, suits, more

Jos. A. Bank’s Columbus Day Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Polish your wardrobe with deals on outerwear, suits, dress shirts and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. Now is a great time to update your fall outerwear and the Traditional Fit Herringbone Quilted Vest will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $195, however during the sale you can find it for just $79. This vest will look great paired over sweaters, dress shirts, long-sleeve t-shirt sand more. Plus, it features faux-leather details for a luxurious touch. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:

Also, be sure to check out L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off outerwear, boots, and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!