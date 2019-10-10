Jos. A. Bank’s Columbus Day Sale takes up to 60% off outerwear, suits, more

Jos. A. Bank’s Columbus Day Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Polish your wardrobe with deals on outerwear, suits, dress shirts and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. Now is a great time to update your fall outerwear and the Traditional Fit Herringbone Quilted Vest will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $195, however during the sale you can find it for just $79. This vest will look great paired over sweaters, dress shirts, long-sleeve t-shirt sand more. Plus, it features faux-leather details for a luxurious touch. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:
- Traditional Fit Herringbone Quilted Vest $79 (Orig. $195)
- 1905 Collection Tweed Field Coat $248 (Orig. $495)
- Wool Blend Mock Neck Quarter Zip Sweater $59 (Orig. $150)
- Traditional Fit Full Zip Cotton Knit Jacket $39 (Orig. $130)
- Tailored Fit Windowpane Suit $229 (Orig. $798)
- Travel Tech Slim Fit Sportcoat $249 (Orig. $598)
- …and even more deals…
