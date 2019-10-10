Pogo’s $5 Tritan 18-oz. Water Bottle won’t break the bank (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Pogo Tritan 18-oz. Water Bottle for $5.23 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off what you’d spend at Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about a buck. This Pogo water bottle is leak-proof and features a design that won’t stain, smell or crack. A soft straw provides an easy way to stay quenched and everything about the bottle is dishwasher-safe. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t mind Gatorade branding, check out its $5 squeeze bottle. It holds 28-ounces of liquid, significantly increasing the amount you can carry when compared with the featured deal. As its name implies, all you need to do is squeeze to drink from it, keeping things about as simple as possible.

ICYMI, there’s actually a water bottle exists with a Bluetooth speaker inside. It’s been out for over a year now and is the result of a joint venture between Aquio and iHome. Read all about it in our release coverage.

Pogo Tritan 18-oz. Water Bottle features:

Eastman Tritan doesn’t stain, smell or crack

New soft straw disassembles for easy cleaning

Leak-proof shroud keeps drink surface covered

All parts top rack dishwasher safe

Certified BPA, phthalates, PVC and lead-free

