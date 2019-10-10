Save up to $1,049 on a pair of high-end Polk Audio Bookshelf Speakers at $449

Adorama is currently offering a pair of Polk Audio LSiM703 Bookshelf Loudspeakers in Midnight Mahogany for $449 shipped. Having just dropped from $749 to the low of $349 at Amazon for a single speaker, today’s offer saves you upwards of $1,049 and is the best we’ve seen to date. For comparison, this is $69 less than the value of our previous mention. Featuring a 3-way driver system, this dynamically-balanced loudspeaker also packs a 36Hz-40kHz frequency response range. Polk’s PowerPort Bass Venting feature is also included, which cuts down on wasted power and is said to produce a more efficient bass response. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A solid purchase to make alongside today’s discounted speaker pair is the SMSL SA50 Class D Amplifier and Power Adapter for $68 at Amazon. This budget-friendly buy helps complete your new audio setup and allows you to adjust volume settings, as well. Though if you’re looking to use them in a home theater, look towards Denon’s new X-Series AirPlay 2 AV Receivers, which are $200 off right now.

Though if you won’t be starting from scratch, complete your setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $25.50. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for these speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

