Razor’s all-new Drift Rider 3 goes 9MPH for 40 minutes at $199 (Reg. $249)

Walmart is offering the brand-new Razor Drift Rider 3 Wheeled Electric Ride-On for $199 shipped. This is down $50 from its regular rate that it still fetches at Razer direct and is a new low that we’ve tracked. With 3D steering, you can “lean deep into those turns and power slide like a pro.” Plus, the rechargeable battery can take your kid up to 9 miles per hour for around 40 minutes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when you go with the Razor Power Rider 360 Electric Tricycle at $149 shipped. Though it doesn’t have 3D steering, and only offers up to 30 minutes of battery, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Plus, the 360-degree casters on the back make for an awesome riding experience.

Razor Drift Rider 3 features:

Experience edge-of-your-seat drifting action excitement with the Razor Drift Rider electric drift cycle! Twist the throttle to feel the power of the 100-watt, electric hub motor, then kick out the back end to kick the action into high gear, drifting freestyle at speeds up to 9 mph (14 km/h). The Drift Rider’s high torque, direct-drive hub motor powers up to 40 minutes of continuous use while dual-inclined, urethane, caster wheels and innovative, 3-D steering lets you lean deep into the curves. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind, moto-inspired, adrenaline pumping, power-sliding ride, with the Razor Drift Rider! For riders ages 9 and up weighing up to 143 pounds (65 kg).

