Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its new S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $519.99 shipped when code ROCKROBOS6 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $650, today’s offer is good for a $130 discount, is $50 under the previous launch promotion and marks a new all-time low. Backed by a three-hour runtime, Roborock’s recent vacuum also comes equipped with Alexa control and mopping capabilities. Laser guidance also headlines the S6 alongside a plethora of 13 other sensors like infrared cliff detectors, all of which allow the vacuum to efficiently navigate around your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $220 when clipping the on-page coupon. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. The major feature exclusion is laser-guided cleaning, though if that sounds unnecessary, then eufy’s vac may just be the way to go.

Also, don’t forget to check out Roborock’s new S4 Robotic Vacuum, which enters with an improved laser-guidance system. It’s also more affordable than the lead deal, but lacks the longer runtime and higher suction capabilities.

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6 Vacuum. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night. It is not just a vacuum. Snap on its mop to bring your floors to a truly shiny gleam. With S6 in your home, no dust is safe.

