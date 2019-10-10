Today only, save $30 on the Rocketfish 60-Mile Outdoor TV Antenna at $40

Best Buy offers the Rocketfish Outdoor Amplified 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $39.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $100, we’ve more recently seen it around $70 or so. That’s good for a 43% discount, matches the all-time low from back in July and is only the second time we’ve seen it marked down like this. Rocketfish’s OTA Antenna is capable of bringing a wide range of content to your home theater, including both 1080p and 4K news, sports and other shows. With a weather-resistant design, it sports a 60-mile range and is a notable addition for your cord-cutting setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 170 customers. Head below for more details.

OTA antennas can pick up a variety of content, but that varies based on the area you live in. Want to find out what stations are accessible for you? Head over to AntennaWeb for the full report.

Based on your results, it may turn out that bringing home an antenna with a 60-mile range is overkill. If that’s the case, definitely consider the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna, which trades the outdoor design for a 35-mile range at under $20.

Rocketfish Outdoor 60-Mile TV Antenna features:

Boost your reception for a clearer picture with this Rocketfish long-range outdoor antenna. With a range of up to 60 miles, this easy-to-install antenna setup is ideal for use in remote locations, while the rugged construction withstands the rigors of sun, wind, rain or cold. This Rocketfish long-range outdoor antenna arrives with all hardware need for mounting to roofs, walls, poles or other surfaces.

