Control two outlets with Satechi’s HomeKit Smart Plug for $50

Satechi via Amazon offers its Dual Smart Outlet with HomeKit support for $49.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60 with today’s deal being within $2 of our previous mention. This is just the second discount we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Satechi’s Dual Smart Outlet differs from the competition by offering two voice-controlled plugs. It only takes up a single receptacle at a time, allowing room for neighboring outlets. Aside from HomeKit support, this model also tracks and monitors energy to help cut down on excess usage. Learn more in our announcement coverage and hands-on review. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those with Alexa or Assistant-friendly setups can save big by going with this four-pack via Amazon. You’ll get three more plugs than today’s featured deal at just $30. It’s also a #1 best-seller with stellar ratings, so you know that it will be a solid investment, particularly if you’re looking to expand a smart home setup initially.

If you’re ready to put a little more work in, check out our deal earlier today on Inovelli’s energy monitor light switches at $30. That’s down 25% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for smart homes ready to go to the next level. Learn more about Z-Wave in our handy guide.

Satechi Dual Outlet features:

Simplify your home routine with the Satechi Dual Smart Outlet, ideal for controlling appliances remotely or automatically turning lights, coffee makers, TVs and more, off and on. Designed with convenience in mind, the Outlet features dual power outlets to individually control up to two connected appliances at once and real-time monitoring of your devices’ power consumption over time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!