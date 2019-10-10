Saucony boosts your workouts with extra 15% off all sale items + free shipping

Saucony gets you running with an extra 15% off sale styles with promo code SPOOKY15 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders or express shipping on purchases of $100 or more. The men’s and women’s Redeemer ISO 2 Running Shoes are on sale for $98 and originally were priced at $150. These shoes are flexible for a natural stride and a mesh detailing to promote breathability. This shoe is also unique and designed to adapt to the shape and motion of your foot. Rated 4/5 stars from happy Saucony customers. Best of all, you can choose from several color options. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Redeemer ISO 2 Running Shoes $98 (Orig. $150)
- Kineta Relay Premium Suede Shoes $42 (Orig. $85)
- Liberty ISO Running Shoes $102 (Orig. $160)
- Omni ISO Running Shoes $85 (Orig. $130)
- Run Strong Sportop 2.0 $38 (Orig. $90)
Our top picks for women include:
- Liberty ISO Running Shoes $102 (Orig. $160)
- Redeemer ISO 2 Shoes $98 (Orig. $150)
- Triumph ISO 4 Running Shoes $76 (Orig. $160)
- Kinvara 8 Running Shoes $59 (Orig. $110)
- Run Strong Hoodie 2.0 $45 (Orig. $90)
