Smartphone Accessories: SCOSCHE MagicMount Power Car Mount $17, more

Amazon offers the SCOSCHE MagicMount Power Mount and Car Charger for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $22 at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. Fitting into your car’s auxiliary power outlet, this accessory combines a magnetic mount with a USB charging plug. It’s able to dish out 2.4A of power to a connected device and an adjustable neck allows for positioning your device at an ideal angle. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,300 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Twelve South leather iPhone cases on sale from $20 at Amazon
- 50W 6-port USB Charging Station: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code 8HYG7VMR
- Aukey Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code KFEYR7PC
- EasyAcc 10W Qi Charging Pad: $7 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code GA9RCSC9
- Anker’s eufy Smart Scale slimmed down its price to $29 (Reg. $45)
- Boltune True Wireless Earbuds: $29 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code UU5MUB89
- Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver: $9 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code J7EADROC
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aukey Right Angle Lightning Cable 2-Pack: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code 5IJ4IYJH
- EasyAcc 20000mAh USB C Portable Charger: $20 (Reg. $42) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code FUP6B6I8
- ROCK SPACE U-Shaped Nylon Braided Lightning Cable: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code XGY3G2AX
- Aukey 60W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger: $30 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- w/ code E2HCNYEC
Keep your gadget accessible in the car with this Scosche MagicMount Power magnetic mount. Its cradle-free design provides a minimalist look, and it works with the included nonmagnetic MagicPlate strip, which can be discreetly placed on your device or phone case. This Scosche MagicMount Power magnetic mount attaches securely to your vehicle’s 12-volt receptacle.
The MagicMount is a new magnetic car mount system which makes it easy to secure and charge your device via your vehicle’s power outlet. The powerful neodymium magnets hold your phone and device securely in place. The 4-Axis, 360-degree adjustable head and mounting arm allow for optimal viewing.
