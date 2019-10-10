Under Armour Outlet’s Fall Refresh Event takes 25% off go-to gear from $19

Under Armour Outlet is having a Fall Refresh Event that’s offering 25% off go-to gear. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Stay warm during your next golf outing or football game with the men’s Storm SweaterFleece Snap Mock Pullover. Originally priced at $75, however during the sale you can find it for $47. This pullover repels water and promotes breathability with lightweight material. It also features stretch for added comfort and mobility. Best of all, you can choose from an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Reebok’s Mid-Season Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off clearance.

