Amazon gears up for hiking and hunting season with deals from $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Gander Outdoor and RV via Amazon is offering up to 73% off select apparel and gear. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ultimate Terrain Men’s Trailhead Vented Long-Sleeve Hiking Shirt for $15.71 Prime shipped. Regularly this shirt is priced at up to $60 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is great for all of your outdoor adventures or everyday activities. It also includes sweat-wicking fabric to promote comfort throughout the day. Better yet, this shirt is available in four color options. Reviews are still coming in however Ultimate Terrain is highly-rated overall.

For women, the Nepallo Quick-Dry Pullover Hoodie is a standout from this event. This pullover is a mid-weight, which makes it great for layering. I also love its snap button closure and drawstring hood. You can find this style on sale for just $16, which is down from its original rate of $40.

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon 1-day Osprey backpack Sale that’s offering select styles from just $24.

Ulimate Terrain Trailhead Venter Hiking Shirt features:

Whether you’re hitting the trail or just shopping around town, the Ultimate Terrain Men’s Trailhead Vented Long-Sleeve Shirt will take you there in comfort and style.

Ultra-light, breathable mesh fabric wicks moisture away from the body for quick evaporation and stretches easily for uninhibited movement.

This classic hiking shirt features a seven-button front placket button-adjustable cuffs and a sunglasses wipe at the interior placket.

